MUFG Securities EMEA plc Buys 70,540 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 118.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,540 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $52,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UNH traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $411.88. 13,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,087,740. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $289.64 and a 12-month high of $425.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $407.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $388.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total value of $804,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $61,980,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.74.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

