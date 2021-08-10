MUFG Securities EMEA plc Buys New Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 41,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $35,874,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $943.17.

BlackRock stock traded up $11.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $913.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,627. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $531.39 and a 12-month high of $920.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $878.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.85 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

