MUFG Securities EMEA plc Grows Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 362.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,097 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 59,629 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $36,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,644,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,432 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $512,388,000 after buying an additional 582,546 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,548,477,000 after buying an additional 400,046 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 223.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 542,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $251,555,000 after buying an additional 374,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $677,282,000 after buying an additional 302,018 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $2.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $482.40. 10,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,752. The company has a fifty day moving average of $474.10. The stock has a market cap of $197.91 billion, a PE ratio of 45.17, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $322.76 and a 12 month high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.84.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

