MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $119.69 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc decreased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344,216 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 796,451 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 1.1% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $119,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

Shares of FB traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $362.40. 123,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,474,043. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.13 and a 1-year high of $377.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.54.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,292,212. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.90, for a total value of $15,910,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,371,770 shares of company stock worth $809,414,705 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.