MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $19.52 Million Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 233.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $19,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,679,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,951,867,000 after buying an additional 385,985 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 410,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,165,000 after buying an additional 179,622 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,286,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Lam Research by 16,202.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 114,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,025,000 after buying an additional 113,581 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 81.4% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 247,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,426,000 after buying an additional 111,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total value of $3,171,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,744,610. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LRCX traded down $10.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $629.55. The stock had a trading volume of 14,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,409. The company’s fifty day moving average is $632.27. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $292.28 and a 1 year high of $673.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LRCX. Barclays upped their price target on Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. upped their price target on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.63.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

