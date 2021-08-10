MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $23.47 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 59.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,458 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 241,714 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $23,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 29.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.38. 230,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,275,108. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.57. The company has a market capitalization of $412.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 584,625 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total value of $82,999,211.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,696,394.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total value of $220,488,338.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,120,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.94.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

