MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $27.06 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1,731.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 329,000 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $27,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 98.2% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Bonness Enterprises Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 46.6% in the first quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 69,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 50,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.27. 101,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,609,612. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The firm has a market cap of $190.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.80% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.26.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

