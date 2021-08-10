MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $50.36 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 238.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,481 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $50,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $437.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.82.

GS stock traded up $7.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $406.88. 93,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,960,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $374.20. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.52 and a 12 month high of $404.60. The company has a market cap of $137.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.26 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

