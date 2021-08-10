MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $51.73 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,200 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $51,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.94.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.89. The company had a trading volume of 52,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,302,629. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.07. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The company has a market cap of $347.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.48%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 49,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $7,151,524.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,412 shares of company stock worth $20,531,415. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.