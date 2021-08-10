MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $79.84 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 454,231 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 267,130 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up 0.8% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $79,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 243.8% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.48.

Shares of DIS traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $176.58. 52,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,788,562. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $117.23 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.69, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.75.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

