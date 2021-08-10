MUFG Securities EMEA plc Increases Stock Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,703,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Aramark comprises approximately 0.6% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned approximately 0.67% of Aramark worth $63,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Aramark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aramark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aramark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Aramark by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 28,738 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Aramark by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 755,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,080,000 after purchasing an additional 14,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

ARMK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aramark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.36.

Shares of NYSE ARMK traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.97. The company had a trading volume of 20,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,542. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.09. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.95. Aramark has a 1 year low of $22.93 and a 1 year high of $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Aramark will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

