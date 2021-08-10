MUFG Securities EMEA plc Invests $13.85 Million in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,852,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned approximately 0.08% of Pool at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of POOL. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Pool by 423.5% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 67.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Pool by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Pool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Pool by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL traded up $3.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $488.95. 738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,612. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 0.78. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $285.92 and a 12 month high of $495.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $458.16.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. Pool’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.14.

In other news, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 3,300 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.50, for a total value of $1,582,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,865 shares in the company, valued at $894,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total value of $773,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,655.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,077 shares of company stock worth $20,549,684. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

