MUFG Securities EMEA plc Makes New $16.70 Million Investment in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 221,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,698,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned about 0.26% of Planet Fitness as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,167,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,126,000 after purchasing an additional 88,627 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 48,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PLNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.69.

NYSE PLNT traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $73.47. The stock had a trading volume of 16,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,399. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.79. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $51.25 and a one year high of $90.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -337.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $137.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.56 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 241.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

