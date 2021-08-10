MUFG Securities EMEA plc Purchases 437,000 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 874.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 437,000 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 0.5% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $56,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 27,315 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In related news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.82.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $122.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,600,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $98.67 and a 12-month high of $128.54. The firm has a market cap of $217.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.74.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.