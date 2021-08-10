MUFG Securities EMEA plc Purchases 486,169 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,475,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486,169 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.3% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned approximately 0.06% of Johnson & Johnson worth $243,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.34. 44,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,354,887. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $456.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $174.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.91.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.