MUFG Securities EMEA plc Raises Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,287 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 0.6% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $68,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 53.7% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 226 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,633 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,747 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,935,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.4% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 485 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.00.

Shares of COST stock traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $443.02. 18,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,380,582. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $403.85. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $443.50. The firm has a market cap of $195.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total value of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,085,585. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

