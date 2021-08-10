MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 97,000 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lessened its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 39.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 97,000 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $15,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,170,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,938,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,141 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,887,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,579,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,653 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,059,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,175,935,000 after acquiring an additional 478,113 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,076,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,093,709,000 after acquiring an additional 239,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,086,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $113.44. The company had a trading volume of 8,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,647. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $70.92 and a 1 year high of $115.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $70.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.07.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 4,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $448,259.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,766 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,214.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $733,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,236 shares of company stock valued at $16,683,809. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.