Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) PT Set at €287.00 by Barclays

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been given a €287.00 ($337.65) price target by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MEURV has been the subject of several other reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Independent Research set a €260.00 ($305.88) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €269.00 ($316.47) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €232.00 ($272.94) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Munchener Ruckvers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €274.83 ($323.33).

Munchener Ruckvers has a twelve month low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a twelve month high of €200.00 ($235.29).

