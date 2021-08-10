Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT) Hits New 1-Year High at $939.15

Murray Income Trust Plc (LON:MUT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 939.15 ($12.27) and last traded at GBX 933 ($12.19), with a volume of 211615 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 931 ($12.16).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 900.79. The company has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.60.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a GBX 9.75 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Murray Income Trust’s previous dividend of $8.25. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. Murray Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.14%.

In related news, insider Merryn Somerset bought 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 915 ($11.95) per share, with a total value of £19,992.75 ($26,120.66).

About Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT)

Murray Income Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to provide high and growing income combined with capital growth through investment in a portfolio of equities in the United Kingdom. The Company invests in the shares of companies that have potential for real earnings and dividend growth, while at the same time providing an above-average portfolio yield.

