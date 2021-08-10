My DeFi Pet Price Reaches $6.67 on Top Exchanges (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded up 12.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be bought for $6.67 or 0.00014623 BTC on major exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $45.88 million and $7.12 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

