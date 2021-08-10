MyNeighborAlice Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $356.84 Million (ALICE)

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 10th. One MyNeighborAlice coin can currently be purchased for $13.92 or 0.00030818 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MyNeighborAlice has traded 14% higher against the US dollar. MyNeighborAlice has a market cap of $292.23 million and $356.84 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MyNeighborAlice

MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

MyNeighborAlice Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyNeighborAlice should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MyNeighborAlice using one of the exchanges listed above.

