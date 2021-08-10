MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.67.

MYTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of MYTE opened at $29.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.31. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a twelve month low of $24.94 and a twelve month high of $36.25.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $198.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter worth about $400,000. Institutional investors own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

