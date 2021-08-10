Name Change Token (NCT) Trading Up 4.8% Over Last 7 Days

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 10th. Over the last week, Name Change Token has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Name Change Token has a market capitalization of $2.12 million and approximately $218,724.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Name Change Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0464 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00054157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002525 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00015295 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $387.83 or 0.00850394 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.11 or 0.00107695 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00041330 BTC.

Name Change Token Coin Profile

NCT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 45,713,502 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

