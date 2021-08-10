Nano Market Capitalization Tops $700.83 Million (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Nano has a total market cap of $700.83 million and $24.55 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.26 or 0.00011667 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Nano has traded up 22.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,082.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,100.61 or 0.06877631 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $583.26 or 0.01293765 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.09 or 0.00359551 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.91 or 0.00128454 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.08 or 0.00579107 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.23 or 0.00337670 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006628 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.62 or 0.00287507 BTC.

About Nano

NANO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

