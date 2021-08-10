NAOS Finance Trading 133% Higher This Week (NAOS)

NAOS Finance (CURRENCY:NAOS) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. NAOS Finance has a market capitalization of $7.11 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NAOS Finance has traded up 133% against the U.S. dollar. One NAOS Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001778 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About NAOS Finance

NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,804,863 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance

Buying and Selling NAOS Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAOS Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAOS Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NAOS Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

