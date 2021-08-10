Nasdacoin Price Up 1.7% Over Last Week (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. Nasdacoin has a total market cap of $185,097.65 and approximately $6,434.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

NSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 25,518,010 coins. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars.

