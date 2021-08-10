National Bank Financial Boosts GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Price Target to C$67.00

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.57.

Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services stock remained flat at $C$56.69 during midday trading on Tuesday. 41,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,070. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 22.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$54.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.46. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a fifty-two week low of C$34.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.00.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

