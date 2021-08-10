National Bank Financial Boosts WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Price Target to C$22.00

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “tender” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WIR.U. Raymond James cut shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. National Bankshares upped their target price on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$18.25 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC lowered WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$18.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$21.81.

Shares of WIR.U traded down C$0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$21.82. 852,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,921. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$18.44. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment has a one year low of C$12.19 and a one year high of C$21.93. The firm has a market cap of C$1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

