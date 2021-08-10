National Bank Financial Weighs in on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CRR)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Sunday, August 8th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.16. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.
Separately, Desjardins lowered Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.
