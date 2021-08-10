National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.40 EPS

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40), MarketWatch Earnings reports. National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of National Health Investors stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.60. 6,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,530. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.93. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $53.70 and a 1-year high of $78.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 21.67 and a quick ratio of 21.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $76,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.13.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

