Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Truist Securities

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) had its price target lowered by Truist Securities from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 69.62% from the company’s previous close.

NLS has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Nautilus from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nautilus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Nautilus from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Nautilus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.07.

Get Nautilus alerts:

NLS stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.56. The company had a trading volume of 244,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,746. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $414.61 million, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.59. Nautilus has a fifty-two week low of $10.68 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. Nautilus had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 78.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nautilus will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jay Mcgregor sold 16,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $308,575.16. Also, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $162,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,052 shares of company stock valued at $699,453. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nautilus during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nautilus by 875.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.