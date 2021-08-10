Navcoin Market Cap Hits $40.63 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00001248 BTC on popular exchanges. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $40.63 million and $860,604.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded up 44.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005591 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004518 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00032654 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00027762 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,364,062 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

