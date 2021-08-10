Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NAVB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.24% and a negative net margin of 1,248.87%. On average, analysts expect Navidea Biopharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NAVB opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.73. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $4.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In related news, Director Malcolm G. Witter acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 78,257 shares in the company, valued at $133,036.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) by 84.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,633 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

