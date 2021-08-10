Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.81 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) will announce sales of $28.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $40.00 million. Nektar Therapeutics posted sales of $30.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $109.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $139.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $379.34 million, with estimates ranging from $100.09 million to $993.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.31% and a negative return on equity of 38.12%.

NKTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.81. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.46.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, Director Robert Chess sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $59,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $35,081.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 207,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,790,058.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,419,508 over the last three months. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 270,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 17.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,504,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 95,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 47.2% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 5,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

