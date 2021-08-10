Neoen (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) Trading Down 8.2%

Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF)’s share price dropped 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.75 and last traded at $41.75. Approximately 325 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.50.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.69.

About Neoen (OTCMKTS:NOSPF)

Neoen SA, an independent renewable energy production company, engages in the design, development, finance, construction project management, and operation of renewable energy power plants. The company operates solar, wind, and energy storage plants. It operates in Argentina, Ecuador, El Salvador, Jamaica, Mexico, the United States, Finland, France, Ireland, Mozambique, Portugal, Zambia, Sweden, Croatia, and Australia.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Neoen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.