Neonode (NEON) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 96.98% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%.

Get Neonode alerts:

NASDAQ NEON opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.66 million, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 3.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.93. Neonode has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $13.00.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The company also licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.