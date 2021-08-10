NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.100-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $76 million-$84 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75.73 million.

Shares of NeoPhotonics stock opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86. NeoPhotonics has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $14.14. The firm has a market cap of $476.97 million, a P/E ratio of -21.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 6.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

NPTN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoPhotonics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.56.

In other news, Director Bandel L. Carano sold 7,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $75,995.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,357.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $151,488.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,474 shares of company stock worth $346,680. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

