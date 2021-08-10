Nervos Network (CKB) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $18.76 Million

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0134 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded 29.4% higher against the US dollar. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $367.28 million and approximately $18.76 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,532.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,148.51 or 0.06914796 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $596.38 or 0.01309782 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.71 or 0.00363931 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.03 or 0.00129649 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $268.54 or 0.00589763 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.88 or 0.00340147 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006591 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.79 or 0.00291637 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 33,221,054,237 coins and its circulating supply is 27,396,288,642 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork . Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Nervos Network Coin Trading

