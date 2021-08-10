NEST Protocol Hits Market Cap of $39.02 Million (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. One NEST Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0195 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. NEST Protocol has a total market cap of $39.02 million and $31.20 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded up 64.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00054667 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002530 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00015513 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.67 or 0.00859977 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.74 or 0.00106734 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00040340 BTC.

About NEST Protocol

NEST is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

NEST Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEST Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEST Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

