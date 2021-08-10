Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Purchased by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 690,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,796 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $86,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Nestlé by 12.7% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 27,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its position in Nestlé by 0.7% during the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 31,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Nestlé during the second quarter valued at $218,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Nestlé by 9.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in Nestlé during the second quarter valued at $101,335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

NSRGY stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $123.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,429. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.69. Nestlé S.A. has a 1 year low of $104.50 and a 1 year high of $128.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Several research firms have issued reports on NSRGY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nestlé from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

