Nestree (EGG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $484,903.00

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. Nestree has a total market capitalization of $6.91 million and $484,903.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nestree has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nestree coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,678.17 or 1.00091071 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00032619 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006627 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00070787 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00013260 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000828 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Nestree Profile

Nestree is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,634,880,474 coins. The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling Nestree

