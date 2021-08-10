NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Shares Gap Down to $23.85

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.85, but opened at $22.68. NeuroPace shares last traded at $22.64, with a volume of 175 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NPCE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on NeuroPace in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on NeuroPace from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NeuroPace in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised NeuroPace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on NeuroPace in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Get NeuroPace alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.26.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported ($21.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($20.96). The business had revenue of $11.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 million. On average, equities analysts expect that NeuroPace, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in NeuroPace in the second quarter valued at $9,582,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. purchased a new stake in NeuroPace in the second quarter valued at $1,319,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in NeuroPace in the second quarter valued at $143,000.

NeuroPace Company Profile (NASDAQ:NPCE)

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroPace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroPace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.