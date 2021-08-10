Neutrino USD (USDN) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $12.81 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 10th. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $435.53 million and $12.81 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Neutrino USD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00046572 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.86 or 0.00163498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.15 or 0.00148839 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,808.20 or 1.00049661 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002733 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.01 or 0.00801581 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 436,267,564 coins and its circulating supply is 436,266,985 coins. The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

