Neutron (NTRN) Market Capitalization Hits $199,804.34

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded up 10.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 10th. Neutron has a total market capitalization of $199,804.34 and $2.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutron coin can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Neutron has traded down 31.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000017 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

Neutron Profile

NTRN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. Neutron’s official website is www.neutroncoin.com . The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutron is an SHA-256d crypto currency with a 79 second block time target and a 5 hour proof of stake maturity with a varying interest reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Neutron Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

