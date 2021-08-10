New Found Gold (OTCMKTS:NFGFF) Shares Up 5.3%

New Found Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NFGFF) shares shot up 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.33 and last traded at $7.05. 106,413 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 136,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.94.

New Found Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NFGFF)

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador and Ontario, Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds an interest in the Queensway project comprising 86 mineral licenses and 6,041 claims that covers an area of 151,030 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland.

