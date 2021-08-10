New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.520-$-0.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $730 million-$735 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $710.84 million.New Relic also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.150-$-0.110 EPS.

NYSE:NEWR opened at $79.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.60. New Relic has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $82.76.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $180.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.74 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 39.09%. Research analysts predict that New Relic will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NEWR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut New Relic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on New Relic from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital increased their target price on New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.43.

In related news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $98,573.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,612.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total value of $1,872,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,692 shares of company stock worth $4,864,701. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

