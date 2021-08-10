NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) vs. Mendocino Brewing (OTCMKTS:MENB) Critical Analysis

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) and Mendocino Brewing (OTCMKTS:MENB) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares NewAge and Mendocino Brewing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewAge -13.33% -29.16% -10.47% Mendocino Brewing N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NewAge and Mendocino Brewing, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NewAge 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mendocino Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A

NewAge presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 164.32%. Given NewAge’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NewAge is more favorable than Mendocino Brewing.

Risk & Volatility

NewAge has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mendocino Brewing has a beta of 2.57, suggesting that its stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.7% of NewAge shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of NewAge shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 82.4% of Mendocino Brewing shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NewAge and Mendocino Brewing’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewAge $279.47 million 1.10 -$39.34 million ($0.41) -5.54 Mendocino Brewing N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Mendocino Brewing has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NewAge.

Summary

Mendocino Brewing beats NewAge on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NewAge

NewAge, Inc. develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products. The company offers its products under the Tahitian Noni, LIMU, Zennoa, LIMU Blue Frog, Hiro Natural, TeMana, Lucim, Reviive, Puritii, and MaVie brands. It sells its products directly to customers, as well as through distributors, e-commerce sites, and direct-store-delivery systems. The company was formerly known as New Age Beverages Corporation and changed its name to NewAge, Inc. in July 2020. NewAge, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Mendocino Brewing

Mendocino Brewing Co., Inc. engages in brewing, production, and sale of beer and malt beverages. It operates through the Brewing Operations, Tavern and Tasting Room Operations in the U.S.; and Canada and the Distributor Operations in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Finland, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The company was founded by Michael Laybourn, Norman Franks and John Scahill in 1983 and is headquartered in Ukiah, CA.

