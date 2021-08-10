Newton Coin Project Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (NCP)

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded 39.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Newton Coin Project has a market capitalization of $27,143.05 and approximately $189.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Newton Coin Project has traded 100% higher against the dollar. One Newton Coin Project coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000033 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About Newton Coin Project

NCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. The official message board for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. Newton Coin Project’s official website is www.newtoncoin.site.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Newton Coin Project Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton Coin Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton Coin Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

