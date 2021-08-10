NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEXI traded up $1.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.46. 79,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,441. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.47. NexImmune has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.33 million and a P/E ratio of -0.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NexImmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NexImmune stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of NexImmune at the end of the most recent quarter. 42.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NexImmune

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

