NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:NEXI traded up $1.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.46. 79,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,441. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.47. NexImmune has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.33 million and a P/E ratio of -0.47.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NexImmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.
About NexImmune
NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.
