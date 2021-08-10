Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,193 shares during the period. Nexstar Media Group makes up approximately 2.1% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Nexstar Media Group worth $59,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,251,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 92,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,997,000 after acquiring an additional 26,093 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 439.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 235,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,099,000 after acquiring an additional 192,009 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $128,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $246,504.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at $273,351.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NXST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.67.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,609. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.42 and a 1-year high of $163.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.87.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 35.70%. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.12%.

Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

